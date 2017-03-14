Navy commander: German ship deal a good one

Navy Chief of Staff Dror Friedman responded Tuesday to the opening of a criminal investigation on the purchase of certain ships and submarines from Germany by saying, "The decisions the navy made on these projects are the right decisions, and it was not too expensive."

Regarding the integration of women on warships of the Navy, the brigadier-general also told Israel Defense Forces Radio, "It's still early to say but we certainly also see the integration of women there [in addition to other places where women have been integrated into combat settings -ed.]. We are - first of all - making it a possibility. We are creating the ability, and then we will go to a place of staffing."