Yisrael Katz for J'lem, Yesha free-construction policy

Minister Yisrael Katz says annexing Ma'aleh Adumim should be part of an overall process of the government to formulate a free-construction policy in Greater Jerusalem and Judean and Samarian communities that will remain under Israeli sovereignty in any future agreement.

Interviewed by Kol Yisrael government radio, Katz said that the government should formulate the comprehensive policy and then convince the administration of United States President Donald Trump to support it. Katz believes that on the 50th anniversary of the reunification of Jerusalem, there is a good chance to get the new US government's support for the policy. At the same time, should the Ministerial Committee on Legislation decide to promote a separate law annexing Ma'aleh Adumim Katz would welcome it.