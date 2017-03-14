Fatah official: Trump-Abbas meeting early next month

Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas will meet with President Donald Trump at the White House early next month, according to a senior official in Abbas's Fatah faction cited by Kol Yisrael government radio on Tuesday.

The official told the Al-Khaleej website that Trump will offer Abu-Mazen a deal in which negotiations with Israel will be renewed in return for an end to construction in Judea and Samaria, and the US embassy will not be transferred to Jerusalem. According to the source Abbas would agree.