IDF officer injured during Prisons Service exercise

It was disclosed on Tuesday that an officer in the Israel Defense Forces was injured while watching an exercise of Prisons Service security staff on February 28th, when members of the Nachshon unit performed a drill in which a stun grenade was thrown.

The officer was hit apparently in a ricochet, the exercise was stopped immediately, and she was taken to hospital following treatment at the scene.

The Prisons Service issued a statement that said, "This is a serious and unfortunate incident. The IPS wishes the officer a full recovery. In addition, an investigation was carried out and a number of immediate actions were taken to prevent similar events in the future. The incident is under police investigation."