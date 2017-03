The Knesset House Committee is expected to discuss, Tuesday, the ouster of Member of Knesset Basel Ghattas (Joint Arab List), suspected of smuggling cell phones to security prisoners.

This is the first of two committee discussions on the matter, after which it will vote on impeachment. If approved by a majority of 75 percent of the committee, the support of 90 MKs will be required in the plenum for Ghattas's dismissal.