MK Basel Ghattas (Joint List), who is accused of smuggling mobile phones to terrorists serving time in Israeli prisons, on Monday evening called on members of the Knesset to stop the impeachment procedure against him.

Ghattas sent a letter to Knesset members through his lawyer, claiming that the hearing on his impeachment in the Knesset House Committee should not take place, because the State Prosecutor is working on a plea bargain in his case.