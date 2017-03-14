Israeli businessman pleads guilty to fraud schemes in Connecticut

A former executive of an Israel-based defense contractor on Monday pleaded guilty in Connecticut to crimes related to fraud schemes targeting a United States foreign aid program.

The businessman, Yuval Marshak, pleaded guilty to several counts of fraud in federal court. The Department of Justice says Marshak carried out three schemes between 2009 and 2013 to defraud the Foreign Military Financing program. The program provides foreign governments with money to buy American-made military goods and services.