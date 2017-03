Police are investigating a case of poisoned mishloach manot (Purim gift basket) that was sent to a family in Moshav Mishan, located near Ashkelon, Kol Yisrael radio reported Monday.

According to the report, members of the family ate some hamantaschen that were in the package, felt ill and were evacuated to hospital, where their condition improved. The hamantaschen were found to have contained organophosphates, which are the basis for many insecticides.