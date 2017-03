00:13 Reported News Briefs Adar 16, 5777 , 14/03/17 Adar 16, 5777 , 14/03/17 Netanyahu on Iran: Who are they kidding? Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Monday evening fired back at Iran’s Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, who a day earlier accused Netanyahu of “falsifying the Torah”. “Iran's FM speaks of tolerance while the regime hangs gays, jails journalists and calls for Israel's annihilation. Who are they kidding?” Netanyahu tweeted. Read more



