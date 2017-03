21:46 Reported News Briefs Adar 15, 5777 , 13/03/17 Adar 15, 5777 , 13/03/17 Syrian civil war death toll: 321,000, 145,000 missing Read more



British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights claims 321,000 Syrians have died in six years of civil war, another 145,000 missing.