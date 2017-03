20:57 Reported News Briefs Adar 15, 5777 , 13/03/17 Adar 15, 5777 , 13/03/17 Reform leaders have 'candid' meeting with PM Read more



A delegation from the Union for Reform Judaism had a "wide-ranging and candid conversation" with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem, the group said. The delegation, led by the URJ's president, Rabbi Rick Jacobs, met with Netanyahu for an hour on Sunday, according to a statement issued by the congregational arm of the movement at the end of a weeklong leadership mission to Israel.