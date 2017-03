20:12 Reported News Briefs Adar 15, 5777 , 13/03/17 Adar 15, 5777 , 13/03/17 Police oppose relaxing Katzav's parole conditions Read more



The police opposed a request by former president Moshe Katzav to relax his parole conditions and allow him to leave his house at night.