18:10 Reported News Briefs Adar 15, 5777 , 13/03/17 Adar 15, 5777 , 13/03/17 Dutch Muslims shout anti-Semitic slogans during protest Read more



Dutch Muslims shout anti-Semitic slogans amid violent clashes over authorities’ refusal to let Turkish Cabinet minister campaign in Holland. ► ◄ Last Briefs