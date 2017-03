16:36 Reported News Briefs Adar 15, 5777 , 13/03/17 Adar 15, 5777 , 13/03/17 Trump envoy Jason Greenblatt: Pray for peace US President Donald Trump's Middle East envoy Jason Greenblatt on Monday afternoon tweeted, "Time for morning prayer (shacharit) at unexpected stop in Frankfurt. Pray for peace."







