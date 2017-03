13:22 Reported News Briefs Adar 15, 5777 , 13/03/17 Adar 15, 5777 , 13/03/17 'It's a shame Yaalon decided to leave us' Read more



Likud minister says Yaalon to blame for falling out with party, argues former Def. Minister would have been wise to accept Foreign Ministry. ► ◄ Last Briefs