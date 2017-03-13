12th day of Amona residents' hunger strike

Representatives of Amona related to the upcoming meeting between the PM and US Special Envoy to the Middle East Jason Greenblatt.

"Today, Shushan Purim, we are in our 12th day of hunger strike, including Shabbat and holidays, with the demand that the PM stands by his obligation and accepts the government decision to establish a new community in which we, the Amona evictees, can rebuild our lives and continue our Zionist mission. We will not agree to anything less than the establishment of a new community on state land of which we were already notified."