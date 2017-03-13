Liberman: Only solution is population and land swaps

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman related on his Facebook page to the renewal of the diplomatic process with the Palestinians.

"At the opening of a new attempt to kick-start negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians, it's worthy to take lessons from the past, and the first lesson is that any attempt to solve the Palestinian issue with land for peace is doomed from the start to failure.

"The only way to come to a sustainable arrangement is through land and population exchange as part of a comprehensive regional arrangement. It cannot be that a homogeneous Palestinian state is formed that doesn't contain a single Jew, while on the other hand Israel is a bi-national state that is 22% Palestinian. There is no reason for Raad Salah, Ayman Odeh, Basel Ghattas or Hanin Zouabi to continue to be citizens of Israel."