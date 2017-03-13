Security forces raided the house in the Jabel Mukaber neighborhood of Jerusalem of the terrorist who committed the stabbing attack in Jerusalem's Old City this morning.
According to one report, the forces arrested the terrorist's brother.
|
08:55
Reported
News BriefsAdar 15, 5777 , 13/03/17
Report: Security forces arrest terrorist's brother
Security forces raided the house in the Jabel Mukaber neighborhood of Jerusalem of the terrorist who committed the stabbing attack in Jerusalem's Old City this morning.
According to one report, the forces arrested the terrorist's brother.
Last Briefs