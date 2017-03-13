Police forces raided this morning in the Jabel Mukaber neighborhood of Jerusalem the house of the terrorist who committed the stabbing attack in Jerusalem.
Several people were arrested, including the terrorist's family members.
Adar 15, 5777 , 13/03/17
Police raid stabbing terrorist's house in Jerusalem
