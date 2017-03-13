US President Donald Trump's envoy to the Middle East Jason Greenblatt is to land this morning in Israel.
Greenblatt is to meet today with PM Netanyahu and President Rivlin, and tomorrow with PA Chairman Abu Mazen.
07:11
Reported
News BriefsAdar 15, 5777 , 13/03/17
Trump Middle East adviser to arrive this morning
