German media list Netanyahu as 'dictator'

Two German newspapers listed Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu as one of "the seven looniest dictators of the world”, angering the Israeli embassy in Germany, i24news reported Sunday.

An article which appeared in both the Hamburger Morgenpost and the Berliner Kurier, listed Netanyahu alongside the likes of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Philippines' Rodrigo Duterte, and Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe.