Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi has ordered his government to open up to Hamas, sources in Gaza told i24news on Sunday.

According to the source, Sisi has ordered a Free Trade Zone to be built on the Gaza-Egypt border. Another project ordered by Sisi is the construction of a field hospital in Gaza to be run and managed by Egyptian doctors, as a step to decrease the number of Gaza residents who seek medical attention in Egypt, Israel and abroad.