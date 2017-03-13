McCain: Trump should present proof of Obama wiretapping

Republican Senator John McCain (R-AZ) on Sunday urged President Donald Trump to come up with evidence proving that former President Barack Obama wiretapped that the phones at Trump Tower or retract his claim.

“I think the president has one of two choices: either retract or to provide the information that the American people deserve, because, if his predecessor violated the law, President Obama violated the law, we have got a serious issue here, to say the least,” McCain said, according to The Associated Press.