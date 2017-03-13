01:45
  Adar 15, 5777 , 13/03/17

Soccer: Maccabi Tel Aviv defeats Hapoel Haifa

Maccabi Tel Aviv on Sunday night ended its regular season in the Premier League with a 1-0 victory over Hapoel Haifa.

Tel Aviv is now tied at the top of the standings with Hapoel Be’er Sheva, who will host Beitar Jerusalem on Monday.



