Maccabi Tel Aviv on Sunday night ended its regular season in the Premier League with a 1-0 victory over Hapoel Haifa.
Tel Aviv is now tied at the top of the standings with Hapoel Be’er Sheva, who will host Beitar Jerusalem on Monday.
News BriefsAdar 15, 5777 , 13/03/17
Soccer: Maccabi Tel Aviv defeats Hapoel Haifa
