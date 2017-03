01:12 Reported News Briefs Adar 15, 5777 , 13/03/17 Adar 15, 5777 , 13/03/17 French presidential candidate: Turkey's comments 'unacceptable' French centrist presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron on Sunday strongly condemned statements by Turkey against the Netherlands and Germany. Macron criticized the "unacceptable comments" by Turkish authorities, calling on France to support its European partners and "reject the Turkish government's abuses."



