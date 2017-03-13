BDS activist denied entry to Israel

The Population and Immigration Authority and the Ministry of Strategic Affairs on Sunday evening denied entry to Israel to Hugh Lanning, chairman of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC), an anti-Israel group which openly supports Hamas, Hezbollah and other extremist organizations.

PSC is the leading anti-Israel organization in the UK and one of the largest in Europe in general. The organization works in close cooperation with other delegitimization organizations to promote boycotts and other activities against Israel.