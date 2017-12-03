Ministry workers protest holiday toast in Shilo

Some of the professional staff of the Ministry of Science, Technology and Space have criticized the fact that a mandatory pre-Passover toast and day of activities for the office staff will be held on site of "Ancient Shilo" in the Binyamin region of Samaria according to Channel 2 Television.

Science Minister Ofir Akunis is unmoved by these reactions, saying, "I do not know the lines of June 4, 1967, and I do not know of the existence of the green line." He added, "For me, all this land is our land. It is safe. It is ours and no one has anything to fear. On the contrary - we will certainly hold this event in a successful and good way, as they held previous events at the Begin Heritage Center and the Armored Corps memorial."