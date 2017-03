21:41 Reported News Briefs Adar 14, 5777 , 12/03/17 Adar 14, 5777 , 12/03/17 Hothouse for drugs next to Petach Tikva kindergarden Police have spotted a hothouse for drugs on Joseph Sapir Street in Petach Tikva, near a kindergarten. Two suspects are in their fifties were arrested. The investigation continues.



