Health correspondent Hila Elroee of Channel 10 Television announced on Sunday that she would be away from work in the near future due to a cancerous growth in her breast.

The 45-year-old wrote on Facebook, "The good news is that the tumor is very small (Early detection is most important!), has not spread, and has a very low level of aggressiveness. This means surgery, six weeks of radiation therapy, biological therapy and I'll come back to you like new."