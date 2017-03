Attorney General Avichai Mandelblitt recommended, Sunday evening, not to carry out the expropriation of land in Judea and Samaria, under the new regulation law, until the Supreme Court makes a decision regarding the issuance of an interim injunction against the law, according to Haaretz.

In state responses to two petitions filed against the law, it was said that the attorney general has recommended not doing anything, including not destroying Jewish homes.

