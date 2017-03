19:32 Reported News Briefs Adar 14, 5777 , 12/03/17 Adar 14, 5777 , 12/03/17 Yaalon asks to resign from Likud Former minister Moshe Yaalon has asked to resign his membership in the Likud party. It's part of Yaalon's establishment of a new party to run in the next Knesset elections. Read more



