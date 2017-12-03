Rami Levi to compensate union 1.5 million shekels

The Be'er Sheva Labor Court has ruled that the Rami Levi supermarket chain harmed the organization of workers in a blatant way.

The court accepted a Histadrut Haclalit union claim that Bikurei Hashikma transferred employees to the chain to harm their right to organize. The court ruled that the company moved operations to another company in a fictitious way due to extraneous considerations and rejected the company's argument that separate bargaining units were involved. It ordered the two companies to compensate the union 1.5 million shekels for causing serious harm to organizing the employees.