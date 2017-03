17:15 Reported News Briefs Adar 14, 5777 , 12/03/17 Adar 14, 5777 , 12/03/17 Southbound Route 2 congested from Beit Yanai to Netanya Southbound Highway 2 is congested from the Beit Yanai Interchange to the Netanya Interchange due to an overturned vehicle.



► ◄ Last Briefs