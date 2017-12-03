Israel suffers from dust in the wind

Very high air pollution will prevail in the coming hours in the Negev and Eilat due to sand storms and dust. The concentration of dust will be high in the center of the country, while the north of the country is expected to highly polluted.

A deep pressure trough over the eastern Mediterranean Sea is expected to lead to strong southwest winds bringing dust from Egypt. The Environmental Protection Ministry recommends that sensitive populations such as those with heart and lung ailments, the elderly, children and pregnant women to refrain from strenuous physical activity and being outdoors unless necessary. The healthy population should avoid strenuous physical activity outdoors if possible.