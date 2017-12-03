16:48 Reported News Briefs Adar 14, 5777 , 12/03/17 Adar 14, 5777 , 12/03/17 Negev toddler dies of injuries A two-year-old boy who was found unconscious in a sewer pit in the Negev Bedouin community of Bir Hadaj has died at Soroka Hospital in Be'er Sheva' of injuries apparently suffered when he fell into the pit. Police are investigating.



