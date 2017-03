16:43 Reported News Briefs Adar 14, 5777 , 12/03/17 Adar 14, 5777 , 12/03/17 French conservatives apologize for ‘anti-Semitic’ cartoon Read more



Francois Fillon’s conservative political party apologizes for tweeting an anti-Semitic caricature of rival candidate Emmanuel Macron. ► ◄ Last Briefs