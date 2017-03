07:27 Reported News Briefs Adar 14, 5777 , 12/03/17 Adar 14, 5777 , 12/03/17 Hungary left and right maneuvre to oust 'omnipotent' Orban Read more



Hungary expects right to win upcoming elections, radical right-wing party says 'Jews have nothing to fear' from them. ► ◄ Last Briefs