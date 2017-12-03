PA officials: Abbas is a 'peace partner'

Palestinian Authority (PA) officials claimed on Saturday night that PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas's conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday refutes Israel's claim that Abbas isn't a partner for peace.

During Friday’s conversation, the first between Trump and Abbas since Trump took office, the President invited the PA leader to the White House. According to a senior PA official who spoke to Haaretz, Trump had told Abbas that he knows he is committed to peace and is aware of the international community's respect for him.