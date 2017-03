Minister Ze’ev Elkin (Likud) on Saturday night downplayed a Channel 2 News poll from Friday, which found MK Yair Lapid’s Yesh Atid party winning four more seats than the Likud and possibly forming a coalition with the Arab Joint List party.

"The idea that rises from the poll, that Yair Lapid with the likes of Ahmed Tibi, Hanin Zoabi and Basel Ghattas, could serve as Prime Minister with his political-security inexperience, is a good fit for the atmosphere of Purim,” said Elkin.