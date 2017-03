20:12 Reported News Briefs Adar 13, 5777 , 11/03/17 Adar 13, 5777 , 11/03/17 IDF foils Hevron terror attack IDF forces on Saturday night foiled an attempted terror attack in the Jewish neighborhood of Hevron. ‎An Arab man armed with a knife was arrested.







