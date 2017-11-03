German Police on Saturday ordered the evacuation of a shopping center in the city of Essen, after being notified of a possible terror threat.
On Thursday, five people were injured in an axe attack in Dusseldorf, Germany.
|
18:48
Reported
News BriefsAdar 13, 5777 , 11/03/17
German police order shopping center evacuation
German Police on Saturday ordered the evacuation of a shopping center in the city of Essen, after being notified of a possible terror threat.
On Thursday, five people were injured in an axe attack in Dusseldorf, Germany.
Related Stories
Last Briefs