  Adar 13, 5777 , 11/03/17

German police order shopping center evacuation

German Police on Saturday ordered the evacuation of a shopping center in the city of Essen, after being notified of a possible terror threat.

On Thursday, five people were injured in an axe attack in Dusseldorf, Germany.



