Reza Najafi, Iran’s envoy to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), is claiming that Israel hires assassins to kill nuclear scientists throughout the Middle East.

His comments came in an address on Thursday to a quarterly meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors and were quoted by PressTV.

