Maryland will join a lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump's revised travel ban, the state’s Attorney General said on Friday, according to Reuters.

The Attorney General, Brian Frosh, said the measure is still a ban on Muslims and would hurt the state.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)