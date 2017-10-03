Swiss police rule out terror in Basel shooting

Police in Switzerland have ruled out terrorism in the killing of two people in a Basel cafe on Thursday night, The Local news website reports.

The Basel public prosecutor said it “assumes that the perpetrators have targeted the cafe”, adding that while the motive has not been established, terrorism has been ruled out.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)