21:27 Reported News Briefs Adar 12, 5777 , 10/03/17 Adar 12, 5777 , 10/03/17 How British Jews attack anti-Semitism Radio: My week in London. (Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.) Read more



► ◄ Last Briefs