Trump invites Abbas to the White House

President Donald Trump invited Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas to the White House during their telephone conversation on Friday, Abbas’s spokesman said.

"President Donald Trump invited President Abbas to visit the White House very soon," the spokesman, Nabil Abu Rudeineh, said after the phone call, according to Haaretz.

