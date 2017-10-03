Herzog: Purim a 'light and hope for real change'

Opposition leader and Zionist Union chairman Yitzhak Herzog, along with MKs Merav Michaeli, Yoel Hasson, Omer Bar-Lev, Amir Peretz, Ksenia Svetlova, Nachman Shai and Itzik Shmuli, participated on Friday in a Purim celebration held by the Zionist Union branch in Be'er Sheva.

"For us, the celebration this year is a light and hope for a real change. I hope this holiday will bring us good tidings this year, for all the people of Israel," said Herzog.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)