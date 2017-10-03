Report: Palestinian billionaire meets Trump's son-in-law

Adnan Majali, a Palestinian Arab billionaire who is close to Palestinian Authority chairman Mahmoud Abbas, met in Washington with President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, Kol Yisrael radio reported on Friday.

Trump and Abbas are expected to speak on the phone later on Friday, for the first time since Trump took office.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)