Rabbi Eliezer Berland was returned on Friday to the medical facility at the Ayalon Prison, a month after being taken to the Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem in order to undergo two complicated surgeries.

In a plea agreement signed several months ago, Rabbi Berland admitted to two charges of sexual assault against two of his female followers. He was sentenced to 18 months in prison, from which time already served would be deducted.