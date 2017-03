15:52 Reported News Briefs Adar 12, 5777 , 10/03/17 Adar 12, 5777 , 10/03/17 Vandals break into Ashkelon synagogue Vandals broke into a synagogue in Ashkelon overnight Thursday, stealing five Torah scrolls and defacing pairs of tefillin. Police have launched an investigation.



